Home Depot, which had revenues last year of $152.7 billion, is the world’s largest home improvement retailer with 2,337 retail store.

Online transactions accounted for 14.8% of Home Depot’s business last year, about $22.6 billion, the company said.

The deal permits an Instacart customer to order items of modest size that Home Depot sells, “from garden essentials and building supplies to light fixtures,” but also to use a special Instacart service that specializes in items up to 60 pounds, such as grills, ladders and large boxes, according to a Home Depot spokesman.

Customers who have “Instacart+” memberships will have free delivery. Others will pay a delivery fee.

The partnership, one of many Home Depot has with firms that provide deliveries, was finalized after the two companies ran pilot projects of the arrangement, the spokesman said. He said the trial programs were conducted for several months in three markets, but declined to say which ones.

San Francisco-based Instacart has similar delivery partnerships with Kohl’s, PetSmart, Aldi and Walgreens. The company says it can deliver products from about 80,000 stores.

Home Depot stock closed trading at just under $334.87 per share Friday, up a bit less than $6 a share during the day. Instacart stock closed at $30.48 a share, down slightly during Friday’s trading.