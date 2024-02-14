Woodall Rail Trail breaks ground as first segment of Silver Comet Connector

Construction of a new trail, which will be the first segment connecting the Silver Comet to the BeltLine, started this week.

The Woodall Rail Trail will run 0.7 miles and provide safe walking and biking infrastructure in a neighborhood lacking sidewalks and greenspace.

The Silver Comet Trail, which runs through Cobb, Paulding and Polk counties and connects to the Chief Ladiga Trail in Alabama, totals 94.5 miles.