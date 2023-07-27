What to know about Marvin Arrington Sr.’s lying in state at Atlanta City Hall

The renown former Fulton judge, Atlanta council president, died July 5

Credit: Zachary D. Porter

Credit: Zachary D. Porter

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Marvin Arrington Sr., former Atlanta City Council and Fulton County Superior Court judge, will lie in state at Atlanta City Hall today, with a memorial service beginning at noon.

Arrington Sr. died July 5 at age 82.

Thursday’s ceremony will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW. Arrington’s open casket is located in The Marvin S. Arrington Sr. Council Chambers on the second floor. It will be in front of the dais near the council president’s podium.

Officials from the city of Atlanta and Fulton County will offer tributes in Arrington’s honor beginning at noon.

Credit: Susan J Ross

Credit: Susan J Ross

Arrington’s family announced on MarvinArrington.com that a wake service will be held from 6-8 p.m. on July 27 that is open to the public. The wake will occur at the Big Bethel AME Church at 220 Auburn Avenue NE.

On Friday, the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church at 101 Jackson Street NE will host Arrington’s “celebration of life” service at 11 a.m., followed by his interment at Greenwood Ceremony at 1173 Cascade Circle SW. Afterward, the repast will occur at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church at 534 Fairburn Road NW.

The services will be broadcast live on the Council’s website and social media platforms and on Channel 26.

A screening of the new documentary “Bo Legs: Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. – An Atlanta Story,” will occur July 29 at Lindsay Street Baptist Church at 500 Lindsay Street NW at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. Legal Foundation, which will award scholarships to students. Donors can contact marvinarringtonscholars@gmail.com for more details.

