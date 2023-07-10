Marvin Arrington Sr. to lie in state at Atlanta City Hall July 27

The family of Marvin. S. Arrington Sr., the former Fulton judge and Atlanta Council President who died last Wednesday, has announced plans for the celebration of his life and legacy.

A series of events will honor the retired Fulton County Superior Court Judge and former city council president beginning July 26. The Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel at 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW will host a 7 p.m. memorial service exclusively for the members of Kappa Alpha Psi, the fraternity to which Arrington belonged.

On July 27, Arrington’s body will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW, in The Marvin S. Arrington Sr. Council Chambers on the second floor. Officials from the city of Atlanta and Fulton County will offer tributes in Arrington’s honor beginning at noon.

The family announced on MarvinArrington.com that a family-only wake service will be held from 6-8 p.m. on July 27. The wake will occur at the Big Bethel AME Church at 220 Auburn Avenue NE.

And on July 28, the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church at 101 Jackson Street NE will host Arrington’s “celebration of life” service at 11 a.m., followed by his internment at Greenwood Ceremony at 1173 Cascade Circle SW. Afterward, the repast will occur at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church at 534 Fairburn Road NW.

A screening of the new documentary “Bo Legs: Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. – An Atlanta Story,” will occur July 29 at Lindsay Street Baptist Church at 500 Lindsay Street NW at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. Legal Foundation, which will award scholarships to students. Donors can contact marvinarringtonscholars@gmail.com for more details.

Arrington is an Atlanta native who was fixture in Atlanta’s politics since the late 1960s. The 1967 Emory University Law School graduate, one of the school’s first Black alumni, was elected to the Atlanta Board of Aldermen in 1969 at age 28. Arrington became Atlanta’s Black council president in 1980.

Arrington’s long tenure on City Council saw him work with every mayor from Sam Massell to Bill Campbell. In 2002, then-Gov. Roy Barnes appointed Arrington to Fulton County Superior Court Judge. He retired from the bench in 2012.

Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement last week that he knew Arrington as his fellow fraternity brother and one of Atlanta’s exceptional leaders.

“If it is true that love ought to look like something, then Judge Arrington’s love of Atlanta came in the form of working hard to see his hometown grow into its greatness and pushing us to be better, to do better,” the mayor’s statement said. “Yet he never asked more of us than he was willing to give.”

