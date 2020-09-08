What questions do you have for Georgia candidates?

ajc logo
August 11, 2020 Atlanta: Stickers await voters on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta. A heated race for Fulton County district attorney saw a light turnout at the polls on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Incumbent Paul Howard faces his former chief deputy, Fani Willis, in a closely watched contest to become the countyÕs top prosecutor. Election officials said they learned lessons from the June 9 primary to avoid the kind of extreme lines that some voters encountered last time. Poll workers have been retrained. Technicians were on hand at every voting location in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. Voting machines were delivered well in advance of election day. Still, some voters experienced problems and long waits at the polls. Nearly 377,000 Georgians already voted in advance of election day, most of them casting absentee ballots. About 60% of early votes were absentee; the rest were cast in person during three weeks of early voting. With so many voters using absentee ballots, election results might be slow to come in Tuesday night. Absentee ballots will be counted if theyÕre received by county election officials before 7 p.m., but each ballot has to be fed through a scanner to be counted, a process that can take days. Election officials say itÕs normal for absentee vote-counting to take some time. But that means close races might not be settled on election night. The winners of TuesdayÕs runoffs will advance to the general election in November, when turnout is expected to break records and exceed 5 million voters. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sept 8, 2020
The AJC is soliciting reader questions for the candidates for U.S. Senate and select U.S. House races.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be publishing Q&As with Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate and key U.S. House seats as part of our plan to offer Georgia voters the tools they need to make informed decisions.

We did this for the primaries in June and published their responses in a format that allows for easy comparison.

For example, we published a Q&A with the Congressional District 7 Republican candidates and a separate one for the Democrats vying for that seat. Now, we are soliciting your questions to ask the nominees in this race and others in the general election.

We want to make sure we ask the questions that matter most to voters. That’s where you come in.

What issues are most important to you? And what would you ask candidates if you had the chance? Your suggestions could be included in our questionnaires and/or contribute to other election stories.

Fill out the survey below to submit your suggestions or visit this link.

Tia Mitchell
Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

