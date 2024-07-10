WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Still hot but more bearable with drier air

As far as rain, there isn’t much in the forecast — just a 10% chance this afternoon. Instead, drier air will be pushed in with a northwest wind, Deon said.

“So that’s what’s going to make it feel a little more tolerable as far as dealing with the 90-degree heat,” she said.

Overnight, that dry air will help temps will dip into the low 70s and upper 60s, a refreshing reprieve from the muggy heat.

On Thursday, temps climb back into the low to mid 90s, and “the heat will ramp up as we head into the weekend,” Deon said.

“That’s when we’ll start to notice our moisture picking back up as well,” she added.

Highs on Friday through Sunday will be in the mid 90s.

