WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Hot, humid today; even hotter on 4th of July

There are no surprises in store for metro Atlanta’s forecast today or on the 4th of July.
It’s going to be hot and humid both days. Thursday, especially, will be so hot that a heat advisory will go into effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday’s high temperature will top out around 92 degrees in the city before dipping into the mid 70s overnight. Temps will climb steadily once the sun rises around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time the Peachtree Road Race kicks off with the wheelchair racers.
“You’ll just need to take some extra precautions. Listen to your body, and if it needs to slow down, do that, because it will be very warm, very humid to start things off,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “By the end of the race, it’s going to be very hot with those feels-like temperatures climbing well into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.”
And it’s only getting hotter after the race ends. The projected high is 95 degrees, but with the humidity, it’ll feel much hotter.
In fact, the heat index — an accurate measure of how hot it really feels taking both air temperature and relative humidity into account — that day is expected to reach 109 degrees in some areas, according to the NWS.
With so many people spending time outdoors for Independence Day festivities, remember to stay hydrated, wear loose-fitting clothing and just try to stay out of the sun as much as possible. Check on relatives and neighbors who may be more susceptible to the higher temperatures.
“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911,” the NWS warns.
