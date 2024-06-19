WEDNESDAY WEATHER | ‘Best weather day of the week’

The final day of spring will be a nice one, with highs in the upper 80s in most parts of metro Atlanta.
“We will call today the best weather day of the week,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
The temperatures climb as the week progresses, as do the chances of rain.
While there’s no rain in today’s forecast, we’ll see “a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm” this weekend, Monahan said.
Which would be welcome.
“We’re kind of nosing our way toward a drought,” Monahan said.
Looking ahead, the end of June will be a scorcher.
“Above average temperatures may linger (60-80% chance) in Georgia through the end of June,” warns the National Weather Service Atlanta/Peachtree City.
Temperatures will trend upwards this weekend, and above average temperatures may linger (60-80% chance) in Georgia through the end of June. 😵💫🙄 #heat #gawx pic.twitter.com/KalXzUidFR— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 19, 2024
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.