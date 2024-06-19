Metro Atlanta

WEDNESDAY WEATHER | ‘Best weather day of the week’

1 hour ago

The final day of spring will be a nice one, with highs in the upper 80s in most parts of metro Atlanta.

“We will call today the best weather day of the week,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The temperatures climb as the week progresses, as do the chances of rain.

While there’s no rain in today’s forecast, we’ll see “a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm” this weekend, Monahan said.

Which would be welcome.

“We’re kind of nosing our way toward a drought,” Monahan said.

Looking ahead, the end of June will be a scorcher.

“Above average temperatures may linger (60-80% chance) in Georgia through the end of June,” warns the National Weather Service Atlanta/Peachtree City.

