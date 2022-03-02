Watching warily: Georgia companies with ties to Russia and Ukraine

Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta’s most global brand, declined comment, but the company’s bottler in Ukraine temporarily closed its operations. In Russia, Coke’s bottler has announced no change in its roughly 7,000-employee operations.

While Pepsi was first into the Russia market, Coca-Cola has pushed hard to catch up. The company has invested more than $6.2 billion in its Russia business, according to an economic analysis on its web site.

The iconic Atlanta company can be very low key when it seeks to avoid ruffling political feathers. In the run-up to the recent Olympics, for example, Coke sidestepped calls to speak out to avoid angering the Chinese government, which has been criticized for its treatment of minorities.

Duluth-based AGCO, which makes agricultural equipment and systems, said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the company has 50 employees in Ukraine and hopes they can keep working.

“While Russia and Ukraine combined only represented 2% of our sales in 2021, Ukraine and Russia together represent a significant portion of the world’s wheat and corn exports,” AGCO said. “It’s essential to keep their farmers farming to ensure this humanitarian crisis does not become a hunger crisis.”

Norcross-based OFS has a plant that makes fiber-optic cable in Voronezh in southwestern Russia, about 320 miles from Moscow. The company declined comment.

Atlanta-based Fleetcor, which handles financial payments, has about 600 employees working in Russia. The company has “the priority of supporting our employees and their families while also minimizing disruptions to our customers,” said a company spokesman.

In contrast, Atlanta-based King & Spalding closed its Moscow office in 2021. The huge law firm did not respond to questions about whether it still has Russian clients.

Last year, the state exported $146.02 million in goods to Russia and $198.89 million in goods to Ukraine, according to Mary Waters, the state’s deputy commissioner for international trade.

The state had $234.8 million in imports from Russia and $24.99 million worth of goods came from Ukraine, she said. “International business remains a key element in Georgia’s economy.”

Georgia’s top exports to Russia were civilian aircraft, vehicles, aluminum waste, wood pulp and combustion piston engines. The top imports from Russia were petroleum oil, plywood, crustaceans, insulated optical fiber cables and spark plugs, Waters said.

While significant, that trade is about 3% of Georgia’s total. The department of economic development does not have a presence in Russia or Ukraine, but does have operations elsewhere in Europe, Waters said.