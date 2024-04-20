SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Warm first half to the weekend, then cool, wet conditions

Metro Atlanta will be just shy of 80 degrees and skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Metro Atlanta will be just shy of 80 degrees and skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday.
By
33 minutes ago

We’ll be warm for the first half of the weekend before temperatures drop due to a cold front.

The cold front began moving through North Georgia on Friday evening and brought some isolated showers along with it, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. That front will move south of I-20 and past metro Atlanta overnight, but temperatures on Saturday will still be warm.

Morning lows will be in the 60s and the day will start off cloudy, Nitz said. Little if any rain is expected during the day on Saturday, but some showers will impact parts of South Georgia during the afternoon hours.

Metro Atlanta will be just shy of 80 degrees and skies will be mostly cloudy.

A significant drop in temperatures will occur Sunday morning, when a low of 54 degrees is expected. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the 50s and top off at 59 degrees.

“It’s going to be much cooler behind this front,” Nitz said.

Some showers could hit the city overnight and in the morning, but widespread showers will move from west to east by noon and continue until about 5 p.m. Sunday

We’ll see a high of 65 degrees on Monday and then we’re back in the 70s by Tuesday. It’s expected to remain dry throughout the week.

Five day forecast, April 20, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

What Braves ace Spencer Strider said about injury diagnosis, his emotions and more

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia demands Rivian secure, maintain factory site

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

What prison life is like for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the former reality TV stars

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I am desperate:’ Refugee says resettling in Atlanta came with struggles
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park planning to remove popular climbing wall
New Grady ER just a start, south Fulton residents say
Georgia unveils new affordable home loan program
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means
Celebrate a sweet Vidalia onion season with these recipes
When this sheriff first took office, gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president