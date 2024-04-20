Warm first half to the weekend, then cool, wet conditions

We’ll be warm for the first half of the weekend before temperatures drop due to a cold front.

The cold front began moving through North Georgia on Friday evening and brought some isolated showers along with it, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. That front will move south of I-20 and past metro Atlanta overnight, but temperatures on Saturday will still be warm.

Morning lows will be in the 60s and the day will start off cloudy, Nitz said. Little if any rain is expected during the day on Saturday, but some showers will impact parts of South Georgia during the afternoon hours.