THURSDAY’S WEATHER

‘Wall-to-wall sunshine’ this afternoon

By
48 minutes ago

We’re in for a warm, sunny afternoon in metro Atlanta today.

It’s a mild start to Thursday with morning temperatures in the 50s ahead of sunrise.

“Headed for about 80 degrees this afternoon — wall-to-wall sunshine,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Looking great for this last Thursday in April.”

We have no rain in the forecast today, and we’ll be under mostly clear skies. As the day wears on, though, a few clouds will start to filter in. That will set us up for a slight chance of showers on Friday.

The chance remains low at just 20%, so most of us will stay dry. But we’ll keep those clouds around.

Friday’s high is expected to stay in the upper 70s, but temps gradually increase as we go through the weekend and into next week. By Monday, highs will be in the mid 80s, and it’ll stay that way for the foreseeable future.

As for rain, we’ll keep a slight chance of sprinkles through the first half of the weekend, but Sunday should be dry.

Five-day forecast for April 25, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Forest Cove residents assail city's rehousing efforts
