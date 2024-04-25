‘Wall-to-wall sunshine’ this afternoon

We have no rain in the forecast today, and we’ll be under mostly clear skies. As the day wears on, though, a few clouds will start to filter in. That will set us up for a slight chance of showers on Friday.

The chance remains low at just 20%, so most of us will stay dry. But we’ll keep those clouds around.

Friday’s high is expected to stay in the upper 70s, but temps gradually increase as we go through the weekend and into next week. By Monday, highs will be in the mid 80s, and it’ll stay that way for the foreseeable future.

As for rain, we’ll keep a slight chance of sprinkles through the first half of the weekend, but Sunday should be dry.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News