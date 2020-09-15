Virtual fundraiser aims to help DeKalb residents get access to Wi-Fi

The library system polled patrons who checked out hot spots in the past, and 50% of them said they get their primary internet access from one of the county’s 23 public libraries. Currently, the libraries only offer contact-free pickup services.

The foundation’s prior fundraisers have been in-person tapas and trivia events, which typically have about 200 attendees, DeKalb Library Foundation spokeswoman Cathy McGovern said. Last year, the event raised $30,000, which went toward a preschool program.

Since the 2020 fundraiser is virtual due to COVID-19 concerns, it will have no overhead costs, so all of the proceeds will go toward the internet accessibility initiative, the release said. The fundraiser will be active at dekalblibraryfoundation.org until the end of September.

