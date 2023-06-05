X

Video: Key details on the Atlanta police training center

Local News
By Joseph Ferguson
1 hour ago
ExploreMap and explainer: Where is the planned Atlanta training center?

About the Author

Follow Joseph Ferguson on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

The Jolt: Democrats divided over public safety training center 2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 3 suspects on the run after deadly shooting in Mechanicsville
23m ago

Credit: AP

‘Just trying to breathe’: Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver has successful MLB debut
12h ago

Texas man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Marietta
19m ago

Texas man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Marietta
19m ago

Study: Who chooses to stay close to family and who moves upon graduation?
3h ago
The Latest

Henry Schools chooses distribution sites for free summer meals
22m ago
Democrats divided over public safety training center
42m ago
Atlanta to close City Hall offices, ban liquids and gels on Monday
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar

10 things to know about Atlanta’s public safety training center
3h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top