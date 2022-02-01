Union City opens 4,000-square-foot skatepark on Southside

He emailed Mayor Vince Williams, and a few months later was in a meeting with Williams. The mayor told him they already had one in the works but he helped push it over the edge.

Gillespie said he was involved in a focus group to plan the park.

“It’s the perfect size for the area we’re in,” he said in a city-produced video.

Tyreek Morrison, who has been skating for 13 years, said in the video he was thrilled to have a skatepark near him.

“I used to pray like ‘please let us get a park on the southside’,” he said.