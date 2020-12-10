Two local nonprofits get millions in grants from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

The Day 1 Families Fund gave a total of $105.9 million in grants to 42 nonprofits in 24 states across the country. In Georgia, MUST Ministries was awarded $5 million, and HOPE Atlanta got $2.5 million.

“We feel like we got a Christmas miracle,” said Dwight “Ike” Reighard, the president and CEO of MUST Ministries, which is based in Marietta. “We’re just very thankful.”