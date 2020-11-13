Two leading Atlanta nonprofits fighting homelessness plan to merge

Hope Atlanta and Action Ministries, which have both seen drastic increases in calls for assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, hope to join forces by January.

Hope Atlanta, which was founded in 1900 and used to be called Travelers Aid, provides direct support and resources to people experiencing homelessness across metro Atlanta. It has seen a 300% increase in calls for help over the past seven months, the organization said in a press release. Action Ministries, launched in 1963, focuses on providing food and housing for families and children living in poverty. It reported an 800% increase in the need for food assistance during COVID-19.