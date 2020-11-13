Two leading Atlanta nonprofits fighting homelessness plan to merge

Two nonprofits that combat homelessness in the Atlanta area plan to merge, officials announced Thursday.
Hope Atlanta and Action Ministries, which have both seen drastic increases in calls for assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, hope to join forces by January.
Hope Atlanta, which was founded in 1900 and used to be called Travelers Aid, provides direct support and resources to people experiencing homelessness across metro Atlanta. It has seen a 300% increase in calls for help over the past seven months, the organization said in a press release. Action Ministries, launched in 1963, focuses on providing food and housing for families and children living in poverty. It reported an 800% increase in the need for food assistance during COVID-19.
They are merging to take a more “comprehensive” approach at the intersection of homelessness and hunger. Reducing overhead costs and duplication also saves money, the organizations said.
“Both of our agencies are uniquely positioned to serve the marginalized. When we combine our resources and networks, we’ll be able to expand our services and not just mobilize our staff, but entire communities, to create lasting change,” Hope Atlanta CEO Jeffrey Smythe said in a statement.
Action Ministries Chairman Adam Ogburn said homelessness and food relief often go hand in hand, and "now that the situation has grown more desperate for so many lower-income families, it’s the right time to formally join hands and maximize our impact.”
The merged nonprofit plans to have an annual operating budget of $16.5 million, covering 31 Georgia counties. Legally it will be called “Travelers Aid,” which is still Hope Atlanta’s legal name. In the next few months, they plan to gather feedback and come up with a new, official name. They will continue to operate out of both organizations' headquarters in downtown Atlanta and Brookhaven.