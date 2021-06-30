Two Atlanta elementary schools obtain STEM certification

Two Atlanta elementary schools are now certified for their science, technology, engineering and math programs.
Dobbs Elementary School in southeast Atlanta, and Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy in southwest Atlanta earned STEM certification from Cognia. The nonprofit serves as the state’s leading educational accrediting organization.
Atlanta Public Schools announced the new designation for both schools on Tuesday. To receive the STEM certification, the schools had to undergo a review by Cognia officials.
