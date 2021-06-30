ajc logo
X

Two Atlanta elementary schools obtain STEM certification

Dobbs Elementary School is one of two Atlanta Public Schools elementary sites to recently receive a STEM certification. EMILY HANEY /AJC FILE PHOTO
Caption
Dobbs Elementary School is one of two Atlanta Public Schools elementary sites to recently receive a STEM certification. EMILY HANEY /AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: emily.haney@ajc.com

Local News
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Two Atlanta elementary schools are now certified for their science, technology, engineering and math programs.

Dobbs Elementary School in southeast Atlanta, and Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy in southwest Atlanta earned STEM certification from Cognia. The nonprofit serves as the state’s leading educational accrediting organization.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools announced the new designation for both schools on Tuesday. To receive the STEM certification, the schools had to undergo a review by Cognia officials.

In Other News
1
Henry transportation project list to address failing roads
2
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated June 29)
3
In Gwinnett bond settlement, CEO must leave company
4
Next to Atlanta’s water reservoirs, new park adding amphitheater, play...
5
DeKalb police chief in running for job in Texas
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top