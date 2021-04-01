Atlanta all-girls school becomes state’s first with STEM honor society

An all-girls school in Atlanta is the state’s first to form a chapter of the National STEM Honor Society.
Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, which enrolls about 330 students, recently received the designation.
Atlanta Public Schools officials said the academy is the first school in Georgia to start a chapter. Founded in 2017, the National STEM Honor Society has chapters across all age levels, from elementary schools to college campuses.
The society admits students as members who excel in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
APS launched the leadership academy in 2007 along with the all-boys B.E.S.T. Academy; they are the district’s first single-gender schools.