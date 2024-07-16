TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Steamy, sticky and possibly stormy

Most of the rain is expected to stay in far North Georgia; however, parts of southwest Atlanta will have the best chance to see an isolated storm. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out elsewhere.

“We’re going to see more widespread rain develop as the week goes on,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The wetter pattern is a welcomed change that will hopefully relieve the moderate to severe drought conditions across much of the state.

“We’re looking at widespread, heavy rain at times between now and the weekend,” Monahan said.

While the rain will keep humidity high, it’ll bring temps down. Highs will stay in the 80s starting Thursday through next week.