TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Steamy, sticky and possibly stormy

By
1 hour ago

It’s going to be another hot and balmy day across metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

Storms that rolled through the area on Monday have helped raise humidity levels, and with highs in the low 90s today, it’s going to be a sticky and steamy Tuesday.

Today’s rain forecast will be similar to Monday’s in that most storms are expected in the mid to late afternoon, but any showers should be less widespread.

Most of the rain is expected to stay in far North Georgia; however, parts of southwest Atlanta will have the best chance to see an isolated storm. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out elsewhere.

“We’re going to see more widespread rain develop as the week goes on,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The wetter pattern is a welcomed change that will hopefully relieve the moderate to severe drought conditions across much of the state.

“We’re looking at widespread, heavy rain at times between now and the weekend,” Monahan said.

While the rain will keep humidity high, it’ll bring temps down. Highs will stay in the 80s starting Thursday through next week.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

