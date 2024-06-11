TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Dry with wall-to-wall sunshine this afternoon

But, “with lots of sunshine around, make sure that you have those sunglasses with you, and you’ll want to find some shade as we head into the afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

High temps will peak in the mid 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. But later this week, we can expect higher than average temps.

By Friday, highs are expected in the mid 90s, and it’ll stay that way through the weekend.

A few showers were previously expected on Thursday through the weekend, but now it seems like rain may hold off until about Sunday. There is still about a 10% chance on Thursday, but none until Sunday, when there is a 20% chance of showers.