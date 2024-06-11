Metro Atlanta

TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Dry with wall-to-wall sunshine this afternoon

By
48 minutes ago

It’s a good Tuesday to spend time outdoors, but make sure you stay hydrated and protected from the sun.

Especially in the morning, it’s excellent weather for a jog or dog walk. The air is crisp with temperatures in the mid 60s.

“Our humidity levels will stay on the lower side as we go through the day, and that just means that it’s going to feel comfortable, even as we warm up,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

But, “with lots of sunshine around, make sure that you have those sunglasses with you, and you’ll want to find some shade as we head into the afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

High temps will peak in the mid 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. But later this week, we can expect higher than average temps.

By Friday, highs are expected in the mid 90s, and it’ll stay that way through the weekend.

A few showers were previously expected on Thursday through the weekend, but now it seems like rain may hold off until about Sunday. There is still about a 10% chance on Thursday, but none until Sunday, when there is a 20% chance of showers.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Carl Juste / cjuste@miamiherald.com

Q&A with Alphonso David, lawyer for Fearless Fund, after court loss2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, ordered to spend 10 weekends in jail

Credit: Ben Gray

MARTA says it won’t postpone Five Points construction despite mayor's plea

Credit: Fletcher Page

In Athens, youth shootings galvanize efforts to combat gang violence
2h ago

Credit: Fletcher Page

In Athens, youth shootings galvanize efforts to combat gang violence
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton judge say he’ll continue work on Trump case during Willis appeal
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

MARTA says it won’t postpone Five Points construction
Rep. Collins visits Georgia mail facility; says service should improve soon
Harlem Globetrotters hit with sexual harassment lawsuit
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon
26m ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Here’s where we say, ‘Don’t give up on the Braves just yet’
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer