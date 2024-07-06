Triple-digit heat index, high humidity and afternoon storms

Another humid and hot day is in store for Sunday.
Overnight lows will offer little relief as we stay in the mid-70s, and a cloudy start to the day won’t mean it will feel cooler when the sun rises, said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.
Humidity will be highest during the overnight and morning hours. It will dip slightly in the afternoon and then climb again. Humidity will remain relatively high throughout the day, regardless of the slight decrease in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is possible at all hours of the day, but most likely between 2 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday. The largest chunk of rain will come between 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday. Storms will start scattered and then turn more widespread.
“It will be a pretty wet and stormy time over the next few days,” Deon said.
A high of 92 degrees is expected in the afternoon, but the heat index could drive temperatures to as high as 100 degrees around 1 p.m. in the city, the NWS reported.
To help combat the heat, the city of Atlanta has opened a cooling center at the Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center located at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Highs will remain in the low 90s over the next few days and rain chances will also hold steady. Showers will mostly come in the afternoon as scattered thunderstorms, Deon said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
About the Author
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com