Triple-digit heat index, high humidity and afternoon storms

Rain is possible at all hours of the day, but most likely between 2 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday. The largest chunk of rain will come between 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday. Storms will start scattered and then turn more widespread.

“It will be a pretty wet and stormy time over the next few days,” Deon said.

A high of 92 degrees is expected in the afternoon, but the heat index could drive temperatures to as high as 100 degrees around 1 p.m. in the city, the NWS reported.

To help combat the heat, the city of Atlanta has opened a cooling center at the Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center located at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Highs will remain in the low 90s over the next few days and rain chances will also hold steady. Showers will mostly come in the afternoon as scattered thunderstorms, Deon said.

