But Watkins and Thomas were close to pitch perfect as they ran through a catalog that in many ways helped propel Atlanta into the center of gravity of music that it is today.

It’s useful to remember that when CrazySexyCool, the group’s second album, was released in 1994, the city and the south were on the cusp of the “The south got something to say” moment that would come the next year, and that TLC was one of the reasons eyes were on Atlanta.

Give them their flowers.

Watkins, who handled the lead vocals on most of the songs, sounded as if her voice has not aged a day, while Thomas demonstrated that it is possible to simultaneously sing and keep up with dancers half her age in demanding and non-stop choreography.

“I used to live in Stockbridge with my mama,” Watkins told the crowd to cheers. “So it’s good to be back y’all.”

That trip down memory lane began with “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “What About Your Friends,” and “Baby-Baby-Baby,” from the group’s fun-loving 1992 eponymous album “Ooooooohhh... On the TLC Tip.”

Some concertgoers sported the oversized vinyl hats that Lopes made popular during this period of the group’s history in homage to the singer, who was killed in a car accident in 2002 in Honduras.

Other songs performed included “Way Back,” “Case of the Fake People,” “Hat 2 da Back” and “Silly Ho.”

A highlight of the night was a stripped-down version of “Red Light Special,” TLC’s ode to the bedroom. The production was spare, with much of the instrumentation removed in parts to allow Watkins’ vocals to shine through.

While the majority of the show was spectacular, there were a few places where it struggled.

For some reason, after each song, Watkins and Thomas would say “thank you” and leave the stage. Although they would be back in less than a minute, the brief exit was a bit jarring and would momentarily sap energy from the performance. It would have been better if they launched into the next song or told stories about their storied 30-year plus career.

And speaking of energy, it flagged during a break in the show when Watkins and Thomas ostensibly went backstage for a little rest. DJ Dubz took over and despite his valiant effort, he and the group’s backup dancers struggled to keep the party going, despite spinning timeless hits such as Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop Til’ You Get Enough,” Cyndi Lauper’s “Girl’s Just Want to Have Fun,” Rihanna’s “Only Girl (In the World) and Tyla’s “Water.”

Note to artists: The Stockbridge Amphitheater audience skews a little older and when it’s after 10 p.m., there is not a lot of interest in filler.

Fortunately Thomas and Watkins are pros, and they closed the show with “Unpretty” and what are arguably the duo’s most popular hits -- “No Scrubs” and the message-laden “Waterfalls.”

“Waterfalls” in particular brought the crowd to its feet as Lopes’ breathtaking rap played in full as Thomas and Watkins danced.

“Dreams are hopeless aspirations in hopes of coming true,” Lopes spat in her rapid-fire rap. “Believe in yourself, the rest is up to me and you.”

Again, let’s give Lopes her flowers.

Opening act Brownstone returned for their second visit to the Stockbridge Amphitheater, and this time they didn’t get rained on as they did when they opened for Boyz II Men last July.

In addition to their hits “Grapevyne” and “If You Love Me,” they wowed the crowd with covers of Aretha Franklin’s soulful “Day Dreaming” and Diana Ross’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

And for the brokenhearted, Nicci Gilbert belted out “5 Miles to Empty,” a song she said came out of her own heartbreak.

Brownstone was followed by Goodie Mob, who contrasted the other acts with high-energy hip hop hits, including “Cell Therapy,” “Dirty South” and “Soul Food.” The group’s performance comes two months after the death of Rico Wade, a producer of some of their biggest tunes and a pioneer in Atlanta music.