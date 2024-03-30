Metro Atlanta

TikTok food critic Keith Lee to give Atlanta restaurants another try

‘We will be protected,’ social media influencer says in response to threats he’s received. ‘My family are getting home safe.’
Keith Lee arriving at the Streamy Awards last August at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Keith Lee arriving at the Streamy Awards last August at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By
9 minutes ago

TikTok food critic Keith Lee is giving Atlanta a shot at redemption.

The popular reviewer posted on TikTok on Friday that he and his family will return to Atlanta after naming the city the worst of eight restaurant cities visited last year.

This time he’s bringing security for the “Redemption Tour.” He has said that he received threats after posting his reviews, last year, on poor service at Atlanta restaurants.

“We come in peace,” Lee said. “With that being said, we will be protected. There’s people with us that are legal and licensed. We don’t want to have to use them but we will. My family are getting home safe.”

@keith_lee125

Familee Redemption Food Tour Talk 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic

♬ original sound - Keith Lee

This go-round, Lee says he will visit “mom and pop” eateries, popular places that his 16 million TikTok followers have weighed in on, and ethnic restaurants. Lee’s social media influence also includes 2 million Instagram followers.

Lee will not be returning to the eight restaurants he and his family visited last fall. He and his family spent a week in Atlanta, making stops at Atlanta Breakfast Club, Lil Baby’s the Seafood Menu, Old Lady Gang, and the Real Milk and Honey.

The food reviewer is encouraging small restaurant owners in need of marketing to contact him for a possible visit during the family food tour.

“Atlanta we’ll see y’all soon, Lee said. “Again, we come in peace. We don’t mean no harm.”

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law?

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart

Credit: AP

Braves are back in Philadelphia full of optimism as new season begins

Credit: AP

Braves are back in Philadelphia full of optimism as new season begins

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest

Credit: Raftermen

SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s
1h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Lots of sunshine, temps climbing above average
Vote for the 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’