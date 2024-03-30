TikTok food critic Keith Lee to give Atlanta restaurants another try

“We come in peace,” Lee said. “With that being said, we will be protected. There’s people with us that are legal and licensed. We don’t want to have to use them but we will. My family are getting home safe.”

This go-round, Lee says he will visit “mom and pop” eateries, popular places that his 16 million TikTok followers have weighed in on, and ethnic restaurants. Lee’s social media influence also includes 2 million Instagram followers.

Lee will not be returning to the eight restaurants he and his family visited last fall. He and his family spent a week in Atlanta, making stops at Atlanta Breakfast Club, Lil Baby’s the Seafood Menu, Old Lady Gang, and the Real Milk and Honey.

The food reviewer is encouraging small restaurant owners in need of marketing to contact him for a possible visit during the family food tour.

“Atlanta we’ll see y’all soon, Lee said. “Again, we come in peace. We don’t mean no harm.”