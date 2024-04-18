Could be ‘warmest day of the year so far’ for some

But “later today, we are all in the sunshine,” Monahan said. “(We) should have much more sun today.”

Highs will top out around 85 degrees in the city, and with just a 10% chance of rain, most of us will stay dry, too. The best chance for any rain will be to the south of I-20.

A better opportunity for showers and a few thunderstorms comes on Friday. “No washouts, though, in the forecast,” Monahan said.

Some of that rain is expected to arrive in the overnight hours and could spawn a few thunderstorms by Friday morning, he said.

Then in the afternoon, a cold front will arrive that will push in more storms and lower temps just a bit.

Things dry out on Saturday, and highs are expected to stay in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. By Sunday, though, high temps take a dip into the upper 60s with waves of rain expected, Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News