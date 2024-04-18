BreakingNews
Could be 'warmest day of the year so far' for some

Metro Atlanta is headed for the mid to upper 80s for highs this afternoon, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far for many.

“It’s gonna be a very warm day today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It’s going to feel more like late May or even early June this afternoon ... for many spots, it will be the warmest day of the year so far.”

But first, after some late showers on Wednesday, parts of North Georgia are under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Some lighter fog is lingering around the northwest part of the metro, too.

But “later today, we are all in the sunshine,” Monahan said. “(We) should have much more sun today.”

Highs will top out around 85 degrees in the city, and with just a 10% chance of rain, most of us will stay dry, too. The best chance for any rain will be to the south of I-20.

A better opportunity for showers and a few thunderstorms comes on Friday. “No washouts, though, in the forecast,” Monahan said.

Some of that rain is expected to arrive in the overnight hours and could spawn a few thunderstorms by Friday morning, he said.

Then in the afternoon, a cold front will arrive that will push in more storms and lower temps just a bit.

Things dry out on Saturday, and highs are expected to stay in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. By Sunday, though, high temps take a dip into the upper 60s with waves of rain expected, Monahan said.

Five-day forecast for April 18, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

