Early voting under way for special elections

Early voting began Monday for several special elections in metro Atlanta and other parts of the state.
Voters are casting votes for a new commissioner for the 3rd District in Henry County, a state house seat in Cobb County, a probate judge in Rockdale County and mayor of Watkinsville in Oconee County.
Election day for each race is June 15.
Henry County voters will decide a replacement for Commissioner Gary Barham, who died earlier in the year from complications of COVID-19. Incumbent Republican candidate Charles “Greg” Cannon, who has held the seat temporarily since April, will face Democratic challengers Briana Clay and Sarita Dyer for the position.
Voting times in Henry County are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day this week; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1-4; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 5; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 7-11.
In Cobb, residents will vote on a replacement for recently resigned Marietta Republican Bert Reeves in House District 34. The candidates are Democrats Sam Hensley Jr. and Priscilla Smith; Republicans David Blinkhorn and Devan Seabaugh, and Libertarian Chris Neill.
Early voting for in Cobb will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays for the next three weeks, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5-6.
Rockdale County is seeking a new probate judge to fill the remainder of Clarence Cuthpert Jr.’s term. The candidates are incumbent Democrat Gary W. Washington, Kathy Harvey and Justin Kenney.
Voter hours in Rockdale are 8 a.m-4:30 p.m. Monday through June 4; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 5; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 7-8; and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 9-11.
In Oconee County, acting Mayor Brian Brodrick will face attorney Peter Hall Steckel in a race to replace Watkinsville Mayor Bob Smith. Chuck Garrett and Carolyn Maultsby will run to replace Brodrick on the Watkinsville City Council.
Early voting for the Oconee races will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. this week; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1-4; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 7-11.