Early voting under way for special elections

In Cobb, residents will vote on a replacement for recently resigned Marietta Republican Bert Reeves in House District 34. The candidates are Democrats Sam Hensley Jr. and Priscilla Smith; Republicans David Blinkhorn and Devan Seabaugh, and Libertarian Chris Neill.

Early voting for in Cobb will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays for the next three weeks, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5-6.

Rockdale County is seeking a new probate judge to fill the remainder of Clarence Cuthpert Jr.’s term. The candidates are incumbent Democrat Gary W. Washington, Kathy Harvey and Justin Kenney.

Voter hours in Rockdale are 8 a.m-4:30 p.m. Monday through June 4; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 5; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 7-8; and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 9-11.

In Oconee County, acting Mayor Brian Brodrick will face attorney Peter Hall Steckel in a race to replace Watkinsville Mayor Bob Smith. Chuck Garrett and Carolyn Maultsby will run to replace Brodrick on the Watkinsville City Council.

Early voting for the Oconee races will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. this week; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1-4; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 7-11.