The ‘Real Deal’: Statue of Evander Holyfield unveiled outside State Farm Arena

“If you don’t quit, you’ll get there. I’m the person who just didn’t quit,” Holyfield said. “Mistakes? I made a lot of ‘em. But I didn’t quit.”

Caption Legendary boxer Evander Holyfield talks to the crowd before the unveiling of a bronze statue in his likeness at State Farm Arena this Friday, June 25.STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

The statue was first commissioned in 2017 by former Mayor Kasim Reed. Brian Hanlon, the official sculptor of the NBA Hall of Fame, crafted the statue, with the city spending $90,000 in Renew Atlanta funds designated for public art. Hanlon also made the statue of Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, which also stands at State Farm Arena.

After the Holyfield statue was built, it was stored for several years before the city settled on where to permanently place it.

“This has been years in the making. ... This was a statue without a home,” said Bottoms, who also thanked Hawks leadership for providing a place for the statue

For Steve Koonin, CEO of the Hawks and State Farm Arena, Friday’s event marked the start of an exciting weekend: following the Hawks’ first-ever Conference Finals game win this week, the team returns to State Farm arena for Game 3 of the playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

“Personally and professionally, I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this championship weekend,” he said.

Holyfield helped pull the cover off the statue after Jimmy Lennon Jr., the legendary boxing announcer who has been at the microphone during Holyfield’s fights, said: “Live from State Farm Arena, it’s show time!”