The Race for City Hall: Rittenhouse verdict reverberates in Atlanta mayor’s race

Moore, however, soon deleted her statement from social media. It hadn’t been well received by everyone; some in Buckhead-based Facebook groups had criticized Moore over the remarks Saturday, according to some comments we saw. (Moore has relied on support from the more conservative Northside throughout the race.)

In an updated statement later that day, Moore said she removed the post “after seeing how people were attacking each other in the comments.” She told our own Greg Bluestein that there was “a lot of vitriol” and she figured social media was not the best place to have that kind of dialogue.

But critics, including her opponent, pounced on Moore for deleting the post.

“Either you meant what you said the first time, or you’re too scared of your conservative backers that will threaten you every day that you’re in office,” Dickens told the AJC Saturday. “If you can’t stand by your decisions today, 365 days of being mayor every year, you will be backtracking every time you decide to do something.

“That was weak.”

---

---

A new ad in the mayor’s race that appears to darken the skin of Andre Dickens is facing accusations of racism, Channel 2 Action News’ Dave Huddleston reports.

The Safer Atlanta PAC, which supports Felicia Moore, made the ad, which uses footage from a previous forum and adds darker shadows around Dickens’ face. The ad, running online and on TV, criticizes Dickens for his 2020 vote to withhold $73 million from the Atlanta police budget. As Huddleston pointed out, making skin look darker in attack ads is a move historically used to make African-Americans look dangerous.

Dickens brought up the ad during Tuesday’s Atlanta Press Club debate. Moore said she had nothing to do with it. Candidates are not allowed to coordinate with PACs.

“I don’t think having darker black skin is what I saw, but if they saw that, they need to talk with Safer Atlanta,” Moore told Channel 2.

Moore’s campaign also released a new ad last week.

---

During Tuesday’s debate, Moore said she had in fact released her tax returns, following a challenge Dickens issued back in September asking all of the mayoral candidates to disclose their taxes. She told Dickens to “do your homework” and he would find them.

We hadn’t seen Moore’s tax returns either, so we reached out to her campaign, and were directed to the page of her website listing her past experience. The returns are linked on one bullet point under a section about jobs and economic development.

Internet archive records show the link was added to that page in November, after the general election. In 2020, Moore’s adjusted gross income was about $36,000 and her total tax amount was about $2,700.

---

The endorsement corner:

- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms officially came out in support of Dickens late on Friday. It was expected she would back Dickens, given that her and Moore and sparred on several issues in the past.

- Moore racked up the endorsements of DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox, the Police Benevolent Association, and NACA ― the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America.

---

What’s coming up:

- The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is co-hosting mayoral runoff forum with the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta at the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Have a great Thanksgiving, and feel free to send us tips and feedback at Wilborn.Nobles@ajc.com and jdcapelouto@ajc.com.