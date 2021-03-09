Va. man charged in fatal shooting of 7 yo denied bond

A Virginia man accused of fatally shooting a 7-year-old girl near a Buckhead mall over the Christmas holidays was denied bond Tuesday.
Daquan Reed, 24, was taken into custody Jan. 6 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Hampton, Virginia. The shooting was a heartbreaking coda to what ended up being Atlanta’s deadliest year in decades.
Reed’s attorney, Kayla Bumpus, said her client did not intend to shoot Kennedy Maxie, who was riding in the back seat of a Lexus with her mother and aunt when a stray bullet entered through the trunk and into the back of the little girl’s head.
Kennedy was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where she died five days later.
“We’ll never be able to put into words what was stolen from us,” said Mariah Maxie, in a statement asking the judge deny bond. “A beautiful sweet little girl who never made it home from Christmas shopping.”
“No one deserves to say goodbye to their baby at Christmas,” Maxie wrote.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Belinda Edwards agreed with prosecutor Pat Dutcher that Reed is a flight risk who posed a danger to the community. He faces charges including felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
Bumpus had asked that Reed be placed in 24-hour home confinement. She said the other inmates in Fulton jail know who he is, adding her client fears for his safety.
