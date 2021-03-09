Va. man charged in fatal shooting of 7 yo denied bond

Daquan Reed, 24, was taken into custody Jan. 6 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Hampton, Virginia. The shooting was a heartbreaking coda to what ended up being Atlanta’s deadliest year in decades.

Reed’s attorney, Kayla Bumpus, said her client did not intend to shoot Kennedy Maxie, who was riding in the back seat of a Lexus with her mother and aunt when a stray bullet entered through the trunk and into the back of the little girl’s head.