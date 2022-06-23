The Photograph

Moneta Sleet Jr.’s photograph of Bernice and Coretta Scott King won the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography, making him the first African-American man to win the Pulitzer and the first African American to win award for journalism.

Combined Shape Caption The Rev. Bernice King, right, daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., stands under a statue paying tribute to her father, after it’s unveiled on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The statue’s unveiling Monday came more than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project. A replica of the nation’s Liberty Bell tolled three times before the 8-foot (2.44-meter) bronze statue was unveiled on the 54th anniversary of King’s “I have a dream” speech at the march on Washington. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Combined Shape Caption The Rev. Bernice King, right, daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., stands under a statue paying tribute to her father, after it’s unveiled on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The statue’s unveiling Monday came more than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project. A replica of the nation’s Liberty Bell tolled three times before the 8-foot (2.44-meter) bronze statue was unveiled on the 54th anniversary of King’s “I have a dream” speech at the march on Washington. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

King recollections of that moment was part of an oral history project marking the then 40th anniversary of King’s death. King was one of 13 people that The AJC sat down with to record their stories and shed light on the life and death of the civil rights leader.

On the April 4 anniversary of King’s death, we re-released all of the interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.

The ground-breaking series featured intimate conversations with family, friends and colleagues of King who each gave us a glimpse inside of the history that King was making.

Combined Shape Caption Bernice King is the youngest daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and the current CEO of the King Center, with her mother, Coretta Scott King. Credit: W.A. Bridges Jr. / AJC Credit: W.A. Bridges Jr. / AJC Combined Shape Caption Bernice King is the youngest daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and the current CEO of the King Center, with her mother, Coretta Scott King. Credit: W.A. Bridges Jr. / AJC Credit: W.A. Bridges Jr. / AJC

Along with Bernice King, we talked to her brother Martin Luther King III and her aunt, Christine King Farris. We also sat down with Xernona Clayton, Tyrone Brooks, Earl Caldwell and Andrew Young.

But of particular value were the conversations with people who are no longer with us, like Kathryn Johnson, Billy Kyle, Juanita Abernathy, Ralph David Abernathy, the Rev. Joseph Lowery and Congressman John Lewis.

Each of the 13 episodes is available through the Unapologetically ATL newsletter, but you can also subscribe to “The Voices of King” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.