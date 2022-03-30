Voices of King podcast debuts with journalist Earl Caldwell

In 2008, on the 40th anniversary of King’s death, Caldwell was one of 13 people that The AJC sat down with to record their stories.

Starting Thursday, we will re-release these interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.

Caption Andrew Young, then the SCLC leader, and Martin Luther King Jr. at a press conference in 1967. Bob Dendy/AJC file Caption Andrew Young, then the SCLC leader, and Martin Luther King Jr. at a press conference in 1967. Bob Dendy/AJC file

Along with Caldwell, Andrew Young, Tyrone Brooks, Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King III, Xernona Clayton and Bernice King, and those who have left us — Juanita Abernathy, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Ralph David Abernathy III, Rep. John Lewis, the Rev. Samuel Billy Kyles, Kathryn Johnson — each gives us a glimpse, through their relationships with King, inside the making of history.

Each episode will be made available through the Unapologetically ATL newsletter, but you can also subscribe to “The Voices of King” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.