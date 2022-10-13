Test story

Highlights:
Speech site
President Biden spoke from Independence Hall in Philadelphia where the U.S. Declaration of Independence was approved on July 4, 1776.
'MAGA Republicans'
MAGA, short for Make America Great Again, was the campaign slogan of former President Donald Trump.
Jan.6 Capitol assault
More than 800 Trump supporters were arrested after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol where Trump supporters sought to stop the counting of electoral college votes which formalized the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
'Wild conspiracy theories'
The former president, and many of his supporters, continue to claim the 2020 presidential election was 'stolen' despite the lack of any evidence of vote manipulation or fraud.
