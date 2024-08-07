WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

As Tropical Storm Debby moves out, metro Atlanta gets sunny skies, high heat

By
1 hour ago

After several cloudy days as Tropical Storm Debby made its way up Georgia’s coast, we will be under sunnier skies in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

That means the heat will rise, too. Today’s high will peak at about 95 degrees in the city.

Not much rain is forecasted for the metro area. Closer to the city, there is just a 20% chance of seeing a stray shower or storm closer to the evening.

“(We’ll) have plenty of sunshine over the next three days,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “Just to make sure you’re staying hydrated because the heat isn’t going anywhere.”

Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s for the foreseeable future. Rain chances will remain low, too.

As for Debby, the storm was situated over the Atlantic off the coast from Savannah as of 5 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. It is still moving east at just 5 mph and is expected to turn northward later today before turning inland and passing over the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday.

At least five people were killed, including one in Georgia, since the storm made landfall at 7 a.m. in Florida’s Big Bend region. Falling trees and flooded roads were the culprits.

A closed off flooded street on Jefferson and W 38th street on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 in Savannah, GA.

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

icon to expand image

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

While Debby did not drop the forecasted deluge on Savannah and other coastal communities, some low-lying areas still saw some flooding. It also caused other lasting problems for many southeast Georgians.

Thousands were left without power as already soggy soil from a wet July gave way to swaying trees. Most have had their power restored as of Wednesday, but at least 10,000 customers remain without electricity, according to Georgia Power and the state’s rural electrical membership cooperatives (EMCs).

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had reporters and photographers spread across South Georgia and coastal Georgia this week to track the storm’s impact on communities.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

