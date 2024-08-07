As Tropical Storm Debby moves out, metro Atlanta gets sunny skies, high heat

“(We’ll) have plenty of sunshine over the next three days,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “Just to make sure you’re staying hydrated because the heat isn’t going anywhere.”

Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s for the foreseeable future. Rain chances will remain low, too.

As for Debby, the storm was situated over the Atlantic off the coast from Savannah as of 5 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. It is still moving east at just 5 mph and is expected to turn northward later today before turning inland and passing over the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday.

At least five people were killed, including one in Georgia, since the storm made landfall at 7 a.m. in Florida’s Big Bend region. Falling trees and flooded roads were the culprits.

Credit: Katelyn Myrick Credit: Katelyn Myrick

While Debby did not drop the forecasted deluge on Savannah and other coastal communities, some low-lying areas still saw some flooding. It also caused other lasting problems for many southeast Georgians.

Thousands were left without power as already soggy soil from a wet July gave way to swaying trees. Most have had their power restored as of Wednesday, but at least 10,000 customers remain without electricity, according to Georgia Power and the state’s rural electrical membership cooperatives (EMCs).

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had reporters and photographers spread across South Georgia and coastal Georgia this week to track the storm’s impact on communities.