Tropical Storm Debby: Rain soaks coastal Georgia; metro Atlanta dry, breezy

Here in metro Atlanta on Tuesday, we can expect to stay mostly dry with cloudy skies and breezy conditions with gusts between 20-30 mph. The high today will be about 90 degrees in the city, and we should get a little clearing this afternoon as the eye of the storm moves up the South Carolina coast.

Soon after landfall Monday morning, a 13-year-old boy was crushed to death when a tree fell on a home in the small Gulf Coast town of Fanning Springs, Florida. In the Tampa area, a 64-year-old semi-truck driver was killed when his vehicle went into a canal, and three hours north, in Dixie County, a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were killed in a crash Sunday night when flooded roads caused the vehicle to lose control.

In Georgia, a 19-year-old man died around 3:40 p.m. Monday when a large tree fell onto a side porch at a home in Moultrie, about 40 miles northwest of Valdosta. He was the first reported death in Georgia from Debby.

The National Hurricane Center continues to warn of the tremendous amounts of rain and dangerous storm surges along the southeast coast from North Florida to North Carolina on Tuesday. The storm is moving slowly at just 7 mph with sustained winds up to 45 mph.

With so much rain falling in areas that have already seen an exceptionally wet July, flooding remains a major threat and so is the potential for falling trees and powerlines.

On Tuesday morning, at least 16,000 Georgia Power customers were without power and 33,000 customers with Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives. Residents in South Georgia from Valdosta to St. Simons Island spent Monday loading up on generators and other supplies in anticipation of extended outages.

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency and signed an emergency order authorizing the call-up of as many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to help with any disaster relief efforts.

By Monday evening, President Joe Biden approved a federal emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to supplement those efforts.

Tropical storm watches and warnings remain in effect for the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Tuesday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has journalists in South and coastal Georgia preparing to bring you direct news of Debby’s impact.

Even in parts of Florida and Georgia where the storm has already passed, deadly hazards are still a concern, the NHC warns. That includes downed powerlines and flooded areas.

Do not drive into water that appears shallow. The water can be much deeper than expected, and currents could be swift enough to sweep vehicles from the road. If your power is out and you’re having to use a generator, ensure that it is properly ventilated to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, the NHC cautions.

And with it still being the summer heat is also a concern for those helping with cleanup efforts. Stay hydrated and take breaks to cool down when outdoors.