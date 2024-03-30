SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s

Temperatures are climbing up into the low 80s in metro Atlanta for Easter Sunday.

If you’re up for one of the sunrise services for the holiday, temperatures will be in the mid-50s. There will be a mostly cloudy sky in the morning and as the day goes on, Channel 2 Action News Jennifer Lopez said.

Despite the cloud coverage, sunshine will still peek through, and highs will increase well above average, which is 69 degrees for this time of year. Lopez said the high Sunday will reach 80.