SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s

Despite the cloud coverage, sunshine will still peek through and highs will increase well above average, which is 69 degrees for this time of year.
Temperatures are climbing up into the low 80s in metro Atlanta for Easter Sunday.

If you’re up for one of the sunrise services for the holiday, temperatures will be in the mid-50s. There will be a mostly cloudy sky in the morning and as the day goes on, Channel 2 Action News Jennifer Lopez said.

Despite the cloud coverage, sunshine will still peek through, and highs will increase well above average, which is 69 degrees for this time of year. Lopez said the high Sunday will reach 80.

Monday will be another warm day as afternoon highs reach 81 degrees. Lopez said it will be a mostly cloudy day.

Showers return Tuesday evening and temperatures will drop back into the low 60s by Wednesday as the rain continues. Showers are expected to hit North Georgia around 8 p.m. Tuesday ahead of a cold front. The rain will move into Metro Atlanta overnight and continue during the morning hours on Wednesday.

