SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Mid-80s during a wet weekend with storms ahead

Metro Atlanta is on break from 90-degree weather, as rain takes center stage on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 85 degrees, far below recent near-record highs and even below the average of 90 for July 21. Atlanta residents can expect a few showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon, said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Dean.

“It is going to be wet,” Dean said, describing the weekend. “We actually need this rainfall, so it’s going to be a welcome sight to many lawns all across North Georgia.”