SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Mid-80s during a wet weekend with storms ahead

Metro Atlanta is on break from 90-degree weather, as rain takes center stage on Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to top out at 85 degrees, far below recent near-record highs and even below the average of 90 for July 21. Atlanta residents can expect a few showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon, said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Dean.
“It is going to be wet,” Dean said, describing the weekend. “We actually need this rainfall, so it’s going to be a welcome sight to many lawns all across North Georgia.”
Temps are expected to remain in the 80s through next week. The storms are also here to stay for another week, Dean said.
