Sunday ‘just as hot’ as heat risk climbs with little overnight relief

The average high for this time of year is 87 degrees. Sunday’s high will top off at 94.

Isolated showers are possible, and there is a 30% chance of rain. If thunderstorms pop up, they are more likely to impact us during the afternoon hours, Lopez said.

As the heat builds, pets can also be affected. When it’s 95 degrees outside, asphalt can be as hot as 140 degrees, concrete can be 125, grass can top off at 105, and shaded grass can still climb up to 90. If your pet is not accustomed to wearing shoes, limit walks to the morning and early-evening hours. And ensure they are well hydrated throughout the day.

The heart of Atlanta will be under a Level 4 of 4 heat risk, which occurs when there is a long duration of extreme heat with little to no overnight relief. That means the heat impacts anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration, according to the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Level 3 heat risk for other parts of metro Atlanta and central Georgia. The rest of the state will be under a Level 2 heat risk, with smaller areas under a Level 1.

The NWS HeatRisk is an “experimental color-numeric-based index that provides a forecast risk of heat-related impacts to occur over a 24-hour period,” according to the organization. It considers three factors: how unusual the heat is for the time of the year, the duration of the heat, and if those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rain chances drop off after the weekend and the heat sticks around. Atlanta will see afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight temperatures will only drop to the low 70s.

By Monday, most of metro Atlanta and western parts of the state will be under a Level 2 risk, with the remainder under a Level 1.

