‘Summer-like rain pattern’ as metro Atlanta warms up

Thunderstorms throughout the day and evening will be primarily scattered, meaning you may not be impacted at all.

More showers and cloudy conditions are coming on Sunday, though you might only encounter the clouds.

The morning will be mild with a low of 66 degrees in Atlanta. Downpours will move through overnight, and Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said rain will stick around for most of the day. The chance for rain will stay between 30% and 55%, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ll see a very summer-like rain pattern with showers and storms possible each day, but warming up,” Deon said.

Humidity will be highest in the morning, then decrease to about 65% at 3 p.m., and increase again around 9 p.m., the NWS reported. When humidity is around its lowest, we’ll reach a high of 81 degrees in the city.

Thunderstorms throughout the day and evening will be primarily scattered, meaning you may not be affected at all. That will be the case for the remainder of the week, Deon explained.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by Monday, and even overnight lows on Thursday may reach 70 degrees. Clearer skies and sunny conditions are expected to return Friday.

Five-day weather, June 2, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?