‘Summer-like rain pattern’ as metro Atlanta warms up

More showers and cloudy conditions are coming on Sunday, though you might only encounter the clouds.

The morning will be mild with a low of 66 degrees in Atlanta. Downpours will move through overnight, and Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said rain will stick around for most of the day. The chance for rain will stay between 30% and 55%, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ll see a very summer-like rain pattern with showers and storms possible each day, but warming up,” Deon said.