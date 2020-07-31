Student critically injured in fall from loft bed earns GA Tech degree

“I walk with my own two feet, unassisted,” Jacobs told the AJC at the time. “Boom.”

As Jacobs met his goals, his mother took on a goal of her own. Mariellen Jacobs wanted to prevent anyone else from experiencing the ordeal her son and her family endured. She used her son’s injury to start an awareness campaign called “Rail Against the Danger” or RAD, determined that no one else would have to endure a brain injury because of a lack of bed rails on loft and bunk beds.

On Jan. 14, 2015, Clark Jacobs underwent brain surgery at WellStar Kennestone Hospital. This photo was taken hours after the surgery. (Family photo) Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

Those efforts have paid off. In fall 2019, rails became a safety feature on any public college or university bed higher than 36 inches off the ground on Georgia campuses.

“It’s a big step but it’s not enough,” Clark Jacobs said.

The Jacobses would like to see rails become part of all loft and bunk beds on campuses everywhere. Clark’s injury could easily have been prevented, they said. Instead, he’s had to fight his way back, taking only one or two classes a semester while still dealing with lingering fatigue from his injuries.

This summer, Jacobs took his final class. Tech doesn’t hold a summer commencement, and because of the pandemic he isn’t sure when he’ll walk in a ceremony. But completing his degree required Jacobs’ determination, so he and his family recently celebrated that accomplishment with a Tech banner, balloons and cake.

“It still doesn’t seem real,” Jacobs said. “My sights were very much focused on getting my diploma. Now my sights are focused on getting a job.”

But that’s a good problem to have, Jacobs said. It’s his next step in a journey delayed by a catastrophic injury.

“I’m relieved to not have to be the old man on campus anymore,” he said. “But I’m gonna miss being a student.”