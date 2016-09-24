Family set for ‘whatever it takes’ to aid Ga. Tech student’s recovery

“Clark is notoriously stoic about things,” his mom said Tuesday.

The next day, Mariellen Jacobs said she was more concerned, fearing that her son possibly had meningitis. It was time to take a trip to the emergency room.

“Oh mom!” she remembers Clark saying.

At WellStar Kennestone Hospital, a CT scan helped doctors diagnose Clark. And it was the last thing anyone was expecting.

Despite being lucid and not even having a bump on his head, Clark had a fracture at the base of his skull.

“It’s so difficult to fracture your skull in that area,” the mother of two said. “The ER doctor was even shocked.”

Clark underwent emergency brain surgery due to bleeding, his mother said. On Jan. 27, Clark was moved to Atlanta’s Shepherd Center, where he has remained since. For weeks, the 2013 Kell High School graduate has battled various infections, and he is only minimally conscious, his mother said.

Doctors and his family, including his dad and older sister, are optimistic that Clark can live up to his superhero status and make a full recovery. It’s not known how long the recovery could take, but the family is prepared, his mother said. For weeks, his family has rotated shifts to be with Clark.

“He gives us thumbs up and squeezes our hands,” Mariellen Jacobs said. “He’s still in there, it’s just a process of getting him back out.”

The family has been amazed at the support from friends and even strangers, and credits that support with being able to make it this far through the ordeal. Mariellen Jacobs said while at Shepherd, she’s been visited by the mother of Emily Bowman, who continues to recover since being struck by a drunk driver more than two years ago.

The Jacobs family has medical insurance, but it will not cover all of the expenses of Clark's recovery. A Go Fund Me page (http://www.gofundme.com/teamclark) was set up to assist the family with costs. Any help is appreciated, along with positive thoughts of healing for Clark.

“He’s just a huge part of my family,” his mother said. “He’s hilarious, super fun and has so many great friends. We miss his personality.”