Four people died and nine were injured in the mass shooting that rocked the small town this week, leaving families grieving and a community reeling.

Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, two 14-year-old students, and Cristina Irimie and Ricky Aspinwall, two math teachers at the high school, were all killed. Nine others were injured, including some who were shot and are still hospitalized.

Angulo’s family attended the vigil Friday at Winder’s Jug Tavern Park in their first public appearance since the high schooler’s death. Sarah Schneider, the founder of a local nonprofit that specializes in bereavement counseling for siblings, said the family is not ready to talk to the media but allowed her to speak on their behalf and read words written by Christian’s sister, Lisette.

“We miss my baby brother so much. Honestly, we don’t know how we’re going to navigate life without him. We just want him back,” said Lisette, whose words were read onstage by Schneider. “We’re trying to be strong for him, but we are hurting. We wish this never happened.”

Winder is the type of community where it’s impossible to not know someone who was impacted by the tragedy, said local coffee shop owner Millie Finch. Finch and her husband opened Night Sky Coffee Roasters in February this year, in part to build “a space people can come and be safe and have conversations.”

“We’re just staying open, being here for the people, hopefully making a space where people can feel safe,” Finch said. “It’s going to take a long time for such a small, tight-knit community to feel safe again.”

Some staff at the shop are recent graduates of Apalachee. Students come to the shop to study, she said.

“You see everybody, and it hurts your heart to know that their life is going to be changed now,” she said.

In Barrow County, where high school football rivalries captivate the town on Friday nights, “two schools come together as one — it doesn’t matter what side of the tracks you’re on,” said Daniel Dewitt, who graduated from Winder-Barrow High School, Apalachee’s rival. “When there’s a tragedy, we all come together.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins spoke to the community at the vigil and lit candles to honor those who died.

“All of us who are parents, when we have the honor of dropping our children off to school in the morning, we want to be able to pick them up a few hours later,” Warnock said. “It is a ritual and a routine that we take for granted. But increasingly, in the United States of America, we can’t take for granted that we will pick our children up.”

Business owners in downtown Winder are providing places for students and teachers to gather, talk, or just window shop — whatever they need, said Veronica Padgett, who owns a boutique.

“It’ll never be forgotten, but we’ll move forward one day at a time,” she said “Everyone has everyone’s back here.”