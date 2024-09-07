Metro Atlanta

‘We are hurting.’ Barrow residents mourn after school shooting

Residents of Winder band together to support students, teachers
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
shooting folo
090624 shooting folo photos
Shooting coverage photos - Friday
Shooting coverage photos - Friday
Shooting coverage photos - Friday
Shooting coverage photos - Friday
Shooting coverage photos - Friday
090624 shooting folo photos
090624 shooting folo photos
090624 shooting folo photos
090624 shooting folo photos
Shooting coverage photos - Friday
090624 shooting folo photos
090624 shooting folo photos
090624 shooting folo photos
1 / 32
A electronic billboard showing 14-year-old Apalachee High School students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall is seen at a vigil at Jug Tavern Park in Winder on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. A 14-year-old Apalachee High School student is accused of shooting and killing the four and injuring nine others at the Barrow County high school on Wednesday.
By
32 minutes ago

WINDER — Raindrops fell from the sky on Friday evening onto the hundreds of people gathered, shedding tears and grieving those killed at Apalachee High School.

“We shouldn’t be here for this,” said Tresa Dudley, who has lived in Winder her whole life. “We should be up there watching them play football right now.”

Mourners pray at a vigil at Jug Tavern Park in Winder on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. A 14-year-old Apalachee High School student is accused of shooting and killing four and injuring nine others at the Barrow County high school on Wednesday.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Four people died and nine were injured in the mass shooting that rocked the small town this week, leaving families grieving and a community reeling.

Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, two 14-year-old students, and Cristina Irimie and Ricky Aspinwall, two math teachers at the high school, were all killed. Nine others were injured, including some who were shot and are still hospitalized.

ExploreSee all of the AJC's coverage of the Apalachee school shooting

Angulo’s family attended the vigil Friday at Winder’s Jug Tavern Park in their first public appearance since the high schooler’s death. Sarah Schneider, the founder of a local nonprofit that specializes in bereavement counseling for siblings, said the family is not ready to talk to the media but allowed her to speak on their behalf and read words written by Christian’s sister, Lisette.

“We miss my baby brother so much. Honestly, we don’t know how we’re going to navigate life without him. We just want him back,” said Lisette, whose words were read onstage by Schneider. “We’re trying to be strong for him, but we are hurting. We wish this never happened.”

Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Winder is the type of community where it’s impossible to not know someone who was impacted by the tragedy, said local coffee shop owner Millie Finch. Finch and her husband opened Night Sky Coffee Roasters in February this year, in part to build “a space people can come and be safe and have conversations.”

“We’re just staying open, being here for the people, hopefully making a space where people can feel safe,” Finch said. “It’s going to take a long time for such a small, tight-knit community to feel safe again.”

Some staff at the shop are recent graduates of Apalachee. Students come to the shop to study, she said.

“You see everybody, and it hurts your heart to know that their life is going to be changed now,” she said.

A “Pray for Apalachee” sign is seen in downtown Winder on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. A 14-year-old student is accused of shooting and killing two fellow students and two teachers and injuring nine others at Apalachee High School on Wednesday.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

In Barrow County, where high school football rivalries captivate the town on Friday nights, “two schools come together as one — it doesn’t matter what side of the tracks you’re on,” said Daniel Dewitt, who graduated from Winder-Barrow High School, Apalachee’s rival. “When there’s a tragedy, we all come together.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins spoke to the community at the vigil and lit candles to honor those who died.

“All of us who are parents, when we have the honor of dropping our children off to school in the morning, we want to be able to pick them up a few hours later,” Warnock said. “It is a ritual and a routine that we take for granted. But increasingly, in the United States of America, we can’t take for granted that we will pick our children up.”

(L-R) U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Barrow County Superintendent Dallas LeDuff, and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, light candles at a vigil at Jug Tavern Park in Winder on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. A 14-year-old Apalachee High School student is accused of shooting and killing two fellow students and two teachers and injuring nine others at the high school on Wednesday.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Business owners in downtown Winder are providing places for students and teachers to gather, talk, or just window shop — whatever they need, said Veronica Padgett, who owns a boutique.

“It’ll never be forgotten, but we’ll move forward one day at a time,” she said “Everyone has everyone’s back here.”

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

What we know about the victims at Apalachee High School and how to help
Placeholder Image

‘My heart is in pain.’ Grief courses through Winder after school shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Shattered Georgia community unites behind ‘Barrow strong’ rally
Placeholder Image

Apalachee High School shooting reaction: ‘We all got in the closet’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Father’s arrest in Apalachee shooting unprecedented in Georgia
Metro Atlanta’s housing market cools as the heat of summer passes
Atlanta faces new lawsuit over sewage releases into Chattahoochee River
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show