State representatives demand answers for unpaid unemployment

The group stood outside the office for an hour until noon, at which time they saw people coming up to the closed doors to find a solution to their unpaid claims, Shorts said. Instead, they found a phone number that goes straight to voicemail, Clark said.

Caption (L-R) State Reps. Rebecca Mitchell, Jasmine Clark, Donna McLeod and Dacula resident Amanda Shorts stand outside the Norcross center for the Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday, June 24. (Courtesy of Amanda Shorts)

“It’s beyond dereliction of duty,” McLeod said. “... I had a call from one of my constituents saying she’s moving back in with her parents. She’s 40 years old. ... We have people that could not pay for light, water or medicines. This has been the reason why we’re out there, not because we want to stand in the heat.”

Mark Butler, commissioner for the labor department, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that local agency offices mostly focus on assisting unemployed Georgians with skills such as resume writing and interview techniques.

The career centers should help people find jobs and address claim issues given the backlog, Clark said, even if they weren’t used for this purpose in the past.

“A year later, there are people that have never seen a penny,” McLeod said. “As a human being — to know somebody won’t be able to eat, somebody might not have a roof over their head — you cannot help but be completely in pain for them.”

Butler’s office did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for further comment on unpaid claims.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced last month that the $300-per-week federal supplements to unemployment benefits would end June 26. His decision came after arguing federal unemployment benefits have kept many from working.

More than 167,000 Georgians will stop getting payments when the change takes effect. About 56,000 others will keep their state benefits but lose the $300-a-week federal supplement. State jobless benefits top out at $365 a week.

“It’s really scary,” said Shorts, who will keep the base unemployment benefits but no longer receive the federal supplement. “If my husband wasn’t working, we would be homeless.”

Mitchell said she doubts unemployment benefits lead people to shy away from taking jobs. Georgia’s unemployment rate is 4.1%, compared to the national rate of 5.8%.

Gwinnett County’s unemployment rate was 3.5% in April 2021, compared to 12.4% in April 2020 and 3% in February 2020 before the pandemic.

“I don’t understand how you can say that, look at the rate of unemployment and not feel strong cognitive dissonance,” Mitchell said. “Our rate of unemployment is low. Obviously, people are getting back to work.”

The state Legislature narrowly passed a bill that would have weakened the state labor commissioner by creating a new post tasked with prodding the department to speed up processing benefit requests from jobless Georgians. But Kemp vetoed the measure, saying it proposes “serious infringements on the separation of powers.”

Last week, some jobless claimants filed a class action lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court asking a judge to find the labor department in violation of the law for not paying benefits quickly enough. The claimants are represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.

In a statement, Butler called it “another politically motivated lawsuit.”

AJC Staff Writer Michael Kanell contributed to this report.