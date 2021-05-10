Kemp nixes ‘state labor officer’ measure aimed at speeding jobless claims

Butler aggressively fought the changes, which he warned would add another layer of bureaucracy at the department. He also said it could hamper the response to the unprecedented number of claims prompted by the pandemic.

The glut of unfilled claims has become a key issue in the 2022 race for the statewide post. Republican state Sen. Bruce Thompson, along with several Democrats running for the job, have each vowed to speedily respond to needy Georgians if they’re elected.

The first-term Republican hasn’t been shy about using the red pen, nixing 14 measures in 2019 and an additional four last year. But this year, he only scuttled one piece of legislation, and there was little drama over whether he would sign most of the attention-grabbing measures.

Earlier in the year, Kemp signed an overhaul of the state’s election system that includes new restrictions to voting, a rewrite that triggered protests, boycott threats and prompted Major League Baseball to pull the All-Star game from Georgia.

More quietly, he inked a law that allows state leaders to set up committees that could raise unlimited money during legislative sessions -- even while lobbyists are trying to get legislation passed.

And on Monday, the deadline to sign or veto legislative measures, he approved two other significant pieces of legislation: An overhaul of a Civil War-era citizen’s arrest law and a $27.2 billion spending plan that includes extra money for schools, health care and roads.