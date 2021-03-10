South metro Atlanta schools vaccinating staff

Clayton County and Henry County school systems are providing vaccinations this week for their employees.
Ten Clayton County school staffers received the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations during a soft launch of the district’s program, a spokesman said. More than 250 employees have scheduled appointments for the 1,800 does the school system has received.
Henry County will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to employees on Wednesday morning at the Learning and Support Center at Henry County Middle in McDonough, the school system said Tuesday. The vaccinations will be provided through March 16.
Gov. Brian Kemp in late February announced that teachers would be eligible for the shots after learning that smaller than anticipated demand from educators would not put a strain on vaccine supplies.
Henry school leaders said staff nurses and Piedmont Henry medical personnel will administer the vaccines in a drive-thru clinic. The district hopes to administer as many as 600 shots a day.
Clayton staff will receive the shots ahead of a planned April 12 resumption of in-person classes for pre-K to 5th grade students. Clayton is the only district in metro Atlanta that has not offered face-to-face instruction so far this academic year. DeKalb County Schools, the other holdout on holding classes in buildings, welcomed students back to in-person instruction on Tuesday.