South Fulton passes heat-injury ordinance to honor boy who died at park

3 Out of 4 Kids in the US Have Had COVID, , CDC Estimates.Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the estimate on April 27.In addition to the findings about children.the CDC estimates that nearly 60 percent of all Americans have had COVID-19.To arrive at the findings, researchers analyzed more than 200,000 blood samples.The focus of the analysis was to find antibodies that could fight COVID but were not derived from a vaccine.58 percent of the samples showed signs of these types of antibodies.The number represents an increase of almost 25 percent from two months prior.Researchers were surprised by the results.I did expect it to increase. I did not expect it to increase quite this much, Dr. Kristie Clarke, CDC, via AP .The rate of antibodies in children showed the greatest increase from 45 percent to 75 percent.Despite the daunting numbers, researchers suspect that the actual number of cases in all ages is much greater.While COVID hospitalizations have increased, the consensus among the medical community is that there is reason to be hopeful.We are not anticipating more severe disease from some of these subvariants, but we are actively studying them, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via AP .The CDC continues to recommend vaccines and boosters regardless of whether a person has had COVID