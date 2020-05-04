Marquis Grissom fulfills dream with World Series title in hometown

On April 6, 1995 — exactly 25 years ago — the Braves acquired the two-time All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder from a Montreal squad looking to purge many high-priced players from their roster. Despite having the best record in baseball at the time of the work stoppage in 1994, the Expos traded Grissom and pitcher Ken Hill while 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Larry Walker left via free agency before the start of the 1995 season.

The Braves gave up three players - pitcher Esteban Yan and outfielders Roberto Kelly and Tony Tarasco - for Grissom, who gave the team a consistent bat and speed at the top of the lineup, but Grissom initially had reservations about joining the Braves.

“Most people don’t realize, I played against them (Braves) for years,” he said. “The Braves and Expos shared the same spring training home. I’m like, “They are already great, why do they need me?” So I really didn’t know what to expect at first.”

In his mind, however, the Braves were getting much more than a leadoff hitter and solid outfielder.

“I knew the Braves would get everything I had because this is where I always wanted to be,” said Grissom, the 14th of 15 children in his family. “Do you know how long I dreamed for that to happen? And to be on a great team?”

“It was exciting to be home, but I knew it was time to go to work.”

-♦-

The Braves were 35-25 in the first 60 games of the strike-shortened 1995 season, but had winning streaks of five, seven and nine games while rolling to a 55-29 record in the final 84 games. Grissom led the team in stolen bases (29, no other player had more than 8 steals), plate appearances and at-bats while finishing second in hits (142).

In the postseason – a first for Grissom after the ’94 work stoppage ended any playoff hopes — Grissom took his offense to another level. In the National League Division Series against the Rockies, he hit .524 with three homers and a pair of steals in four games.

In the World Series, Grissom hit .360 and had three steals in six games against the Indians. In all, he had 25 hits in 65 postseason at-bats. In the field, he was as solid as ever in playoffs, capping the third of his four consecutive Gold Glove seasons.

And then there was THE catch.

Oct. 28, 1995, Game 6 of the World Series at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The Braves lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Then Tom Glavine’s masterpiece, David Justice’s home run and Grissom’s catch for the final out of the 1-0 Series clincher.

The moment has been replayed over and over for many years, and Grissom, who has run a successful youth baseball academy in metro Atlanta for nearly 15 years and participates in several Braves alumni activities, still marvels at the team’s accomplishment 25 years later.

“First of all, I can tell you I wasn’t dropping that ball,” Grissom said laughing. “We had a lot of great players — Hall of Fame players — and I was just happy to be a part of a great team that won it all.”

“And for me to do it at home, knowing everything I did in little league, high school, college and minor leagues to get to that point. ... Man, sometimes it’s still hard to believe.”