Fulton unveils new app for county services

Want to get a library card? How about make a behavioral health appointment? Interested in watching on-demand art classes? Fulton County government now has an app for that.
Fulton Cares is available on Apple and Android devices and filters services by need, location and criteria. The app connects people to the following county departments: Arts and Culture, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Community Development, Environmental Health, Fulton County Board of Health, Fulton County Library System, HIV Services and Senior Services.
“At Fulton County, our mission is to increase access to services,” said Pamela Roshell, the county head of health/human services/public works, in a news release. “This platform connects residents to services from Fulton County departments and community partners and includes a robust chatbot figure that allows users to ask questions and get real-time answers.”
The app went live Thursday, per a presentation to the Fulton Board of Commissioners.
“I am proud of Fulton County’s ongoing efforts to empower people with information,” said Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez, Director of External Affairs. “Residents can count on us for accurate and timely information to improve their quality of life.”
Learn more about the app at: www.fultoncountyga.gov/fultoncares.
