Fulton unveils new app for county services

Fulton Cares is available on Apple and Android devices and filters services by need, location and criteria. The app connects people to the following county departments: Arts and Culture, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Community Development, Environmental Health, Fulton County Board of Health, Fulton County Library System, HIV Services and Senior Services.

“At Fulton County, our mission is to increase access to services,” said Pamela Roshell, the county head of health/human services/public works, in a news release. “This platform connects residents to services from Fulton County departments and community partners and includes a robust chatbot figure that allows users to ask questions and get real-time answers.”