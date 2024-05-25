Some strong storms possible before dry afternoon, evening

Part of Saturday will be rainy, but metro Atlanta will also experience plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.
Storms moving south from Illinois and Missouri could reach North Georgia by about 9 a.m., but only if they hold together overnight, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. The threat for strong storms will remain in areas southwest of Atlanta, she added. Thunderstorms will be primarily isolated, and there could be damaging wind gusts in areas under the Level 1 threat.
“Likely won’t see quite as much rain out there for our Saturday afternoon, so your Saturday afternoon and evening plans (are) looking to be OK,” Kramlich said.
Showers will push southeast through the late morning and early afternoon hours. By around 1 p.m., downpours will be past metro Atlanta, according to Kramlich, and skies will turn partly cloudy.
By daybreak on Saturday, it will be 68 degrees in the city. The temperature will then climb to a high of 88 degrees by the late afternoon.
Sunday will be another warm day, with the high reaching 91 degrees. It’s also expected to be the driest day of the weekend, Kramlich said. Isolated storms are possible, but mostly sunshine is in the forecast.
“Feeling like summer out there,” Kramlich emphasized.
A cold front that won’t bring temperatures down by much will bring back scattered showers on Monday for Memorial Day. The chance for rain remains low, and the rest of the week is projected to stay dry.
