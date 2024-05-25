Some strong storms possible before dry afternoon, evening

Part of Saturday will be rainy, but metro Atlanta will also experience plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

Storms moving south from Illinois and Missouri could reach North Georgia by about 9 a.m., but only if they hold together overnight, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. The threat for strong storms will remain in areas southwest of Atlanta, she added. Thunderstorms will be primarily isolated, and there could be damaging wind gusts in areas under the Level 1 threat.

“Likely won’t see quite as much rain out there for our Saturday afternoon, so your Saturday afternoon and evening plans (are) looking to be OK,” Kramlich said.