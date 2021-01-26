Snellville grabs final piece of property for new town center

The city expects to begin demolition of some small buildings in the next few months, Arrington said. He foresees the project wrapping up by summer of 2022, with the city first building the parking deck and apartments, which will be the largest in the city.

The Grove at Towne Center will feature a two-story, 24,000-square-foot city market at its heart complete with a coffee shop, eateries and craft beverages. The town center will also include a greenway and new location for Snellville’s branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library with a business development and accelerator space on its second floor.

The Grove at Towne Center will hold a city market, library, greenway, parking deck, apartments and room for retail, office, restaurant and entertainment space. (Courtesy City of Snellville)

Snellville formed in 1923 at the intersection of Highways 124 and 78 without a central downtown found in other cities, Arrington said. The more than 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and entertainment space projected for the area will “provide a great place for people to meet, mingle and live,” he said.

Snellville isn’t the first Gwinnett city to establish a new downtown. Suwanee built its town center in 2003; Peachtree Corners started planning for a town center a year after it incorporated in 2012, completing it in 2019.