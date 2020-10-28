Wisteria Drive post office in Snellville to open Nov. 9

Construction is almost complete at a new location of the U.S. Post Office at 2440 Wisteria Drive in Snellville, formerly occupied by SunTrust Bank. USPS officials said they expect to move from their current Oak Road location to the new site the weekend of Nov. 7-8 as the $1.2 million renovation nears completion. The new post office will open Monday, Nov. 9 with normal business hours.
This relocation and renovation is made possible through the cooperative efforts of Snellville and USPS officials. The old post office will soon be demolished, making way for The Grove at Towne Center which will bring 250 luxury apartments, a 750-space public parking garage, a new Gwinnett County library, several thousand square feet of retail/office space and a City Market all helping to create a new city center and downtown for Snellville.