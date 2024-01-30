Snellville appoints new city manager

The city of Snellville has named a new city manager.

Matthew Pepper, who previously served as Snellville’s assistant city manager under Butch Sanders, was appointed earlier this month. Sanders retired after 12 years in the position.

“I am humbled that Mayor and Council have shown their faith in me by naming me City Manager of the City of Snellville,” Pepper said in a statement. “During the last two years, I have learned the position from my predecessor Butch Sanders and am confident I can help Snellville prosper for years to come.”